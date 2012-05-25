Jessica Phan

New Scribd Embeds

New Scribd Embeds web photoshop illustrator icons design
I was told I don't dribbble enough. Here's something I designed recently for Scribd. Check it out in action on NY Time's Dealbook: http://nyti.ms/g0BI8a

Posted on May 25, 2012
