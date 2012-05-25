Brad Koehn /*kain/

Logo for a Friend logo archery simple minimal
Made this for a friend that is inventing an arrow that is safe for playing archery golf on a golf course. The triangle represents the goal that he is designing for the game.

Posted on May 25, 2012
