OBEDIENT MACHINE

Partial site concept

OBEDIENT MACHINE
OBEDIENT MACHINE
  • Save
Partial site concept
Download color palette

Still working this one out. My thought was to have planets (circles) next to the nav items by default, then on click and/or hover the horizontal lines would shoot out to the right. The "page" would then slide to the left revealing the appropriate section of the site ... but I think I like the colored lines too much to not have them visible all the time!

What do you think?

Posted on May 25, 2012
OBEDIENT MACHINE
OBEDIENT MACHINE

More by OBEDIENT MACHINE

View profile
    • Like