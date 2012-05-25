Windy Ride Thumbnail

Tony Persons

I designed a poster for an upcoming show here in Lincoln. The proceeds benefit our bike trails.
If you want to see the entire image: http://www.tonypersons.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/05/Windy-Ride.jpg

If you wondering why I put such a phallic looking building in the background: https://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/Nebraska-State-Capitol/109011129117548

Posted on May 25, 2012
