Gary Shikhelman

Dropbox Animation

Gary Shikhelman
Gary Shikhelman
  • Save
Dropbox Animation file saving icon disk space contest ui logo
Download color palette

A quick little dropbox animation showing the boxes get full as more files get added.

Playoff
Rebound of
Play Ball with Dropbox! (Official Playoff)
By Dropbox Design
View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2012
Gary Shikhelman
Gary Shikhelman
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Gary Shikhelman

View profile
    • Like