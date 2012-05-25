MadeByStudioJQ

Meet the team WB logo - Colour Palette logo identity retro texture blue green yellow orange branding design
Looking at the colour palette for the WB campaign. I wanted it to be slightly retro with a hint of contemporary design. Thoughts?

Studio: Workbrands.
Posted on May 25, 2012
