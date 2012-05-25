Ales Krivec

Moonbox Template

Moonbox Template
A minimalistic HTML/CSS template which was designed for sale at first but in the end I made a freebie out of it:)
http://premiumcoding.com/moonbox-full-site-template-htmlcss/

Posted on May 25, 2012
