Chris Allwood

Early sketch-work

Chris Allwood
Chris Allwood
Hire Me
  • Save
Early sketch-work sketch research development infographic
Download color palette

This is some early sketchwork on gridded paper and notes in my a6 moleskin for a Parallax Infographic I worked on. I felt that these sketches were really important in approaching and understanding the numbers and data I was dealing with.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2012
Chris Allwood
Chris Allwood
A conscientious, nimble, brand-led product designer.
Hire Me

More by Chris Allwood

View profile
    • Like