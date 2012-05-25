Bill Kenney
Revised Coach Card

Revised Coach Card coaches navigation web design interface listings filters focus lab design ui design
Revised coaching cards. The client expressed the concern that the call to action should not rely on a hover state. We agreed and here is the newest version =) Props to @Charlie for the concept.

I also decided to left align the cotent as @Moritz suggested on the last shot.

A brand agency where imagination meets process.
