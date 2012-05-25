Oskar Dahlbom

Oskars Hand 1

Oskars Hand 1 font ifontmaker work type
A quick font i did on the iPad with iFontMaker. Used on a text on a coffee label.

Download it here: http://2ttf.com/NHAicXGt (CC-BY)

Posted on May 25, 2012
