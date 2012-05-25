iOS.css Library

Raffael

Today I'm releasing iOS.css, a CSS + JS library to mimic native iOS elements in web applications.

Focus:
· Pixel-Perfection,
· Waiver of image files,
· Easy to embed, therefore nearly resolution independent!

Check out the demo at raffael.me/iOS.css

PS: Visit the demo and zooom!

Posted on May 25, 2012
