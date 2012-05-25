Replies & Conversation

Ryan Collins

I decided I hated the original tabs. Not only did I not like the general appearance, but the style didn't really match with the rest of the UI. Thanks for the feedback on them though, I really do appreciate it. How is this solution? I'm pretty happy with it.

Posted on May 25, 2012
