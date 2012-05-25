Jakub Antalik

Brand Embassy app icon

Jakub Antalik
Jakub Antalik
Hire Me
  • Save
Brand Embassy app icon icon app web
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2012
Jakub Antalik
Jakub Antalik
Product Designer jakubantalik. com
Hire Me

More by Jakub Antalik

View profile
    • Like