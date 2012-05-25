Kevin Jannis

Lego Usb

Wanted a day away from the computer and actually create something I can use all the time. Had some lego laying around, don't ask why :D And I thought this would be usefull since the casing of one usb was broken :)

Posted on May 25, 2012
