Favolla

Favolla 2.0 - iOs Icon

Favolla
Favolla
  • Save
Favolla 2.0 - iOs Icon ios iphone ipad icon 3d book fable agency design
Download color palette

iOs icon made for the 2.0 version of the company's website.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2012
Favolla
Favolla

More by Favolla

View profile
    • Like