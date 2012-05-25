Eddie B

Ukulele Underground Badge Sticker | First Draft

Eddie B
Eddie B
  • Save
Ukulele Underground Badge Sticker | First Draft sticker badge ukulele
Download color palette

Initial design for a sticker. Client liked it but wanted more revisions to make it more "simpler" and less detailed since the stickers will be very small.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2012
Eddie B
Eddie B

More by Eddie B

View profile
    • Like