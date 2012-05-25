Daniel Balazs

HB initial

Daniel Balazs
Daniel Balazs
  • Save
HB initial hb logo contrast black white initial serif
Download color palette

concept 2

1e8e491b5d05482e11a4d11b79fbf7ed
Rebound of
HB initials
By Daniel Balazs
View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2012
Daniel Balazs
Daniel Balazs

More by Daniel Balazs

View profile
    • Like