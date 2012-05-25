Zara Picken

Localizing Spinal Surgery

Zara Picken
Zara Picken
  • Save
Localizing Spinal Surgery art design illustration science surgery medical hospital map operation spine paper texture pin location
Download color palette

Part of a full page illustration for a hospital publication in the US. The article is about the use of a fiducial screw to mark the location for spinal surgery.

Zara Picken
Zara Picken

More by Zara Picken

View profile
    • Like