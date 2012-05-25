Jonna Isaac

Miho Gastrotruck Shirt

Jonna Isaac
Jonna Isaac
Miho Gastrotruck Shirt food truck t-shirt
Shirt I'm working on for Miho Gastrotruck of San Diego. (The best food truck you will ever taste!)

Posted on May 25, 2012
Jonna Isaac
Jonna Isaac

