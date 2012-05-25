Awaken Design Company

Vintage Stripes Storenvy Online Shop

Vintage Stripes online shop, fully powered by Storenvy. The client provided their UI design - I just coded it. The only graphical elements that I created were the Slideshow arrows on the homepage. Nonetheless i'm so excited about this shop, their branding and the coding that was created!

you can read more about this particular project at http://www.awakendesigncompany.com

