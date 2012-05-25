Emelyn

Indigo (GIF)

Emelyn
Emelyn
  • Save
Indigo (GIF) booklet indigo
Download color palette

Off to press! The booklet // process vis will be available at the Krannert Art Museum exhibition "Fields of Indigo: Installation by Rowland Ricketts with Sound by Norbert Herber"

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2012
Emelyn
Emelyn

More by Emelyn

View profile
    • Like