barry mcwilliams

Squid 001

barry mcwilliams
barry mcwilliams
  • Save
Squid 001 squid illustration kraken sketch painting
Download color palette

Full version up on my sketchblog:

http://sketchyrobots.com/?p=2597

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2012
barry mcwilliams
barry mcwilliams

More by barry mcwilliams

View profile
    • Like