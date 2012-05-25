Work Hard. Make Stuff.

Brian Everett

A first rough draft at an inspirational T-Shirt I am making for myself. Once it is done I think I will make it available to anyone through Society 6.

I gave a presentation a month ago to some students that talked all about learning multiple disciplines. I forgot to mention to them it mostly comes down to working hard and creating stuff to show. This is the result.

Posted on May 25, 2012
