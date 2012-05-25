Beau Eaton

3 Words Left

Beau Eaton
Beau Eaton
  • Save
3 Words Left illustration texture music album art collage
Download color palette

This is a section from a design I am currently working on for the album artwork for my experimental sound collage project called 818 equals 224. The album is called 3 Words Left.

I plan on rebounding with other sections and the finished piece.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2012
Beau Eaton
Beau Eaton

More by Beau Eaton

View profile
    • Like