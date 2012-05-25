Gregory Grigoriou

Armour House

Gregory Grigoriou
Gregory Grigoriou
Hire Me
  • Save
Armour House armor armour weights logos sports logos logo design god greek mythology
Download color palette

So the trademark on Zeus fell through, and we had to retool this guy as armour house!

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2012
Gregory Grigoriou
Gregory Grigoriou
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Gregory Grigoriou

View profile
    • Like