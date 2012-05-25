Currently working on the paperback edition of George Dyson's epic book, Turing's Cathedral.

The print was done by Paul Catherall, and is featured on the lovely hardback edition, which you can buy here: http://www.amazon.co.uk/Turings-Cathedral-Origins-Digital-Universe/dp/0713997508/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1337957932&sr=8-1