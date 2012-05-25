Tim Connor

No More Excuses II

Tim Connor
Tim Connor
exhibit environmental banner limited edition logo
This is a detail from 1 of 8 very-large-scale banners. Each banner showcases a Blackboard personality and product. Banners were meant to look like a movie poster. Developed a limited-edition movie ticket version of the Blackboard logo.

Posted on May 25, 2012
Tim Connor
Tim Connor

