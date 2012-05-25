Jump Nav 052512

Bryan Garvin

Okay, decided against the circle icon, as it was too restrictive, as far as spacing and location. It needed to be in the same spot on every site. SO - went with a bar on top of the page. Jump nav slides down, and I added room for more information and more links. Still unobtrusive, as the top bar only 36px tall, but less restrictive in that each site can be as different as they need to be.

Posted on May 25, 2012
