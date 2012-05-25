Fictional Site Menu

Trending designs to inspire you
Working on a fictional site design for some fun at work. We took a brief from one of .Net's "Build-Off" features and the one we ended up with was doing a homepage for a local shop.
This one is meant to be for a local veg man. Obviously I haven't been too imaginative with the logo so far and that's still a work in progress, but I've been doing some work on the menu in the mean time.
The VM part is set in Carton from Lost Type and the menu font is Abraham Lincoln, again from Lost Type.
Thoughts and comments are as always appreciated :-)