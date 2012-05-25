Pavel Huza

Second concept of tabs

Pavel Huza
Pavel Huza
  • Save
Second concept of tabs tabs blue white navigation order admin panel control panel
Download color palette

Second version of tabs, which is better?

A2590bd44486f9cc9e92d0f6bc27ff86
Rebound of
Tabs
By Pavel Huza
View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2012
Pavel Huza
Pavel Huza

More by Pavel Huza

View profile
    • Like