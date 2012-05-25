Leandro Rocini

Branding RISE HAIR

Leandro Rocini
Leandro Rocini
  • Save
Branding RISE HAIR rise hair packing campinas lepa leandro brazil branding desing
Download color palette

Proposal for packaging and brand for a line of hair products for men.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2012
Leandro Rocini
Leandro Rocini

More by Leandro Rocini

View profile
    • Like