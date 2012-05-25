Dave Waller

Weather App test data

Dave Waller
Dave Waller
  • Save
Weather App test data climacons iphone weather ios app climate blue red orange yellow grey white temperature
Download color palette

The weather app will use GPS to provide current weather information and these samples show some of the test data. These also show the colour coding based on temperature as well as the option to switch from F to C using the standard iOS settings app.

6dd2a0f149b5ae05bce0273b2b8ddaf1
Rebound of
iPhone Weather App
By Dave Waller
View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2012
Dave Waller
Dave Waller

More by Dave Waller

View profile
    • Like