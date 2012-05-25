Rolli Cherecheș

Delir, minimal PC Case

pc case minimal led display
Cinema4D + Photoshop to make a simple, elegant PC housing solution. Features displayed info on temperature, fan speed, etc. Details on easternblock.ro.

Posted on May 25, 2012
