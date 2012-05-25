Dave Waller

iPhone Weather App

Not to feel left out I've been playing around with some weather APIs to create a simple app that makes use of the #Climacons from @AdamWhitcroft.

Taking a cue from a lot of the designs already surfacing this app features a really simple UI with block colours based on temperature and clear display of forecast icons.

Posted on May 25, 2012
