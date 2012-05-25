Prodigal Son Flyer And CD Template

© Copyright 2012 Creative Designs

This template depicts a theme geared towards the Prodigal Son story in the Bible (Luke 15:11-32). The Flyer and CD Label can be used for your Father’s Day Sermons, Gospel Concerts, Youth programs, etc. In this package you’ll find 3 Photoshop files. All text and graphics in the files are editable, color coded and simple to edit. The file also has 5 one-click color options.

See Full Preview and Download it on Graphicriver.