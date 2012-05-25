Sean Collins

Ads in the Facebook Feed

Ads in the Facebook Feed ui ux facebook design
So I worked on a little personal UX exercise this week. I thought about how ads could be integrated into the Facebook feed without being too obtrusive. They're kind of ignored where they are now. I tried to do something that integrated smoothly while still retaining the social aspect of the ad. Let me know what ya'll think.

Posted on May 25, 2012
