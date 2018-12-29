Gabriela Maria Pascenco

Fashion Logo Design

Gabriela Maria Pascenco
Gabriela Maria Pascenco
  • Save
Fashion Logo Design branding vector illustration logo design native american sun foot feet walk
Download color palette

Winner logo on 99Designs contest:
https://99designs.com/profiles/ArtFeel

By ArtFeel
www.ArtFeelArt.com

View all tags
Posted on Dec 29, 2018
Gabriela Maria Pascenco
Gabriela Maria Pascenco

More by Gabriela Maria Pascenco

View profile
    • Like