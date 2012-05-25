36creative

Courage to Care

36creative
36creative
  • Save
Courage to Care courage to care live free or die 4 lyfe print
Download color palette

This is a student manual design for Courage to Care, an anti-bullying curriculum being taught in middle schools. The Courage to Care organization is part of the University of New Hampshire.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2012
36creative
36creative

More by 36creative

View profile
    • Like