Aleksey Busygin

e52.ru Logo Draft 1

Aleksey Busygin
Aleksey Busygin
  • Save
e52.ru Logo Draft 1 airwaves waves symbol character letter e logotype logo
Download color palette

Rejected draft of the logo for website http://e52.ru/

Fe5c6df8c6837ae024e79a09b7fbd24b
Rebound of
e52.ru Logo Variations
By Aleksey Busygin
View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2012
Aleksey Busygin
Aleksey Busygin

More by Aleksey Busygin

View profile
    • Like