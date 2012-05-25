Joseph Alessio

Sketching

Joseph Alessio
Joseph Alessio
  • Save
Sketching sketch wip typography draft pencil graphite lettering ornate swash didone bible verse
Download color palette

Sketches from last night!

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2012
Joseph Alessio
Joseph Alessio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Joseph Alessio

View profile
    • Like