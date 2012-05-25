Cory Chase

Early Worm

Early Worm twitter background texture gradient illustration
I'm not much of an illustrator, but I had a really good time putting together this Twitter background. (I had a lot of fun with the lobster bib!)

Posted on May 25, 2012
