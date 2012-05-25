Ricky Linn

Parks & Rec cube

Parks & Rec cube vector illustration parks and recreation parks and rec
Ugh how many Parks & Rec related shots does this make now...

Did this as a class assignment. Each character square is one face of a 4in cube. Will upload the final cube when I get proper pics of it.

Posted on May 25, 2012
