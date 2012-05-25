Friðlaugur Jónsson

Friðlaugur Jónsson
Friðlaugur Jónsson
SNAPS blue green gray nature winter logo snow mountain northern lights
A logo for SNAPS: Snow, Ice and Avalanche Applications. A snowy mountain (in the shape of a traffic sign) and northern lights in the background that are common here in Iceland during the wintertime.

Posted on May 25, 2012
