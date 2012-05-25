Trending designs to inspire you
These are some draft icons I made for a signaletics system competition for a museum, but ended up in the bin because of a change in overall concept direction. I plan to develop and extend the amount and quality when I got some space, I personally really like them. There is a total of 13 icons and you can see them here: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Pictograms/3878589, I hope that is OK, since I don't have pro (yet).
I'd love constructive feedback from you, since this is my first time making icons.
And big thanks to dribbble for the draft :)