Descript – Markering Website Design

Descript is the world's first audio word processor. It can be used to generate transcripts linked to voice media, and then edit the media by editing the text. Descript makes media production as fast and intuitive as writing a document.

Our team designed the brand identity and the first generation of the marketing website. And we also did the front-end for the current website that is live.

🌀 Read full case study

