Personal Logo

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I have been working on this one for a long time, doing revision after revision, working from the ground up on multiple occasion, to finally get to this point.
With this identity, meant to represent a lettering artist and brand identity designer whose primary market would be fun-loving, passionate individuals & businesses, I wanted to show femininity without being over the top. The green was chosen to represent the growth of the businesses & individuals who use my services, as well as to show the calm, casual nature of the brand. The other colours were chosen to complement that, which were used to also emphasize the green. The typeface was also chosen with this in mind, showing a casual nature with the inconsistent, yet harmonious, heights of the ascenders.
This design was made for Briefbox. See the full submission at https://briefbox.me/submissions/personal-branding-valerie-giffin/