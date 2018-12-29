Personal Logo

I have been working on this one for a long time, doing revision after revision, working from the ground up on multiple occasion, to finally get to this point.

With this identity, meant to represent a lettering artist and brand identity designer whose primary market would be fun-loving, passionate individuals & businesses, I wanted to show femininity without being over the top. The green was chosen to represent the growth of the businesses & individuals who use my services, as well as to show the calm, casual nature of the brand. The other colours were chosen to complement that, which were used to also emphasize the green. The typeface was also chosen with this in mind, showing a casual nature with the inconsistent, yet harmonious, heights of the ascenders.

This design was made for Briefbox. See the full submission at https://briefbox.me/submissions/personal-branding-valerie-giffin/