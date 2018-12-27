Kate Johnston

Guardian Life Insurance guardian graphic design branding g icon g logo logo design sans serif wordmark logotype g icon visual identity insurance logo
So proud to have worked on this logo design for the rebrand of Guardian Life Insurance! Had a great time developing this fresh new face for a 158-year-old company.

