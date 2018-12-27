TAJERIO - World Wide yourself! - Billboard

TAJERIO - World Wide yourself!

2017

-

Explainer motion graphics for TAJERIO.

TAJERIO is a cloud-based web development platform headquartered in Isfahan, Iran.

-

CLIENT

www.tajerio.com

ART DIRECTOR

Amir Parva

MOTION DESIGNERS

Maryam Ebrahimi, Amir Parva

-

Full video:

www.parvastudio.com