Emoji-based UI

More than 8 Million emojis are sent every day. We use it to express emotions and thoughts. They help us add tone and clarity to our communication.

So, why not using it in UIs too? Instead of ambiguous icons and unfamiliar drawings we use emojis that people already understand.

Posted on Dec 27, 2018
