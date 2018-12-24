Amir Parva
Parva Studio

TAJERIO - World Wide yourself! - City

Amir Parva
Parva Studio
Amir Parva for Parva Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
TAJERIO - World Wide yourself! - City platform online business business web app motion graphics motion designer motion design motion loop illustration graphics designer design animation after effects
Download color palette

TAJERIO - World Wide yourself!
2017
-
Explainer motion graphics for TAJERIO.
TAJERIO is a cloud-based web development platform headquartered in Isfahan, Iran.
-
CLIENT
www.tajerio.com

ART DIRECTOR
Amir Parva

MOTION DESIGNERS
Maryam Ebrahimi, Amir Parva
-
Full video:
www.parvastudio.com

Parva Studio
Parva Studio
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Parva Studio

View profile
    • Like