TAJERIO - World Wide yourself! - City

TAJERIO - World Wide yourself!
2017
-
Explainer motion graphics for TAJERIO.
TAJERIO is a cloud-based web development platform headquartered in Isfahan, Iran.
-
CLIENT
www.tajerio.com
ART DIRECTOR
Amir Parva
MOTION DESIGNERS
Maryam Ebrahimi, Amir Parva
-
Full video:
www.parvastudio.com